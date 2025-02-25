Tips for traveling — Don't wear this for your flight

A woman at the airport. Photo: Freepik

Traveling by air comes with a lot of rules and regulations. You don't want to make it any more complicated than it already is. For your comfort and safety, you can follow tips on clothes and shoes you "better don't" for traveling by plane, provided by ExploredPlanet.

Uncomfortable fabrics

Opt out any uncomfortable fabric that makes you itch or feel out of place. You don't usually have a lot of room in your seat, so why make it less comfortable?

Bright sweater. Photo: GC Images

Flip-flops

Wearing flip-flops may seem like a great idea if you don't consider all the dirt and germs that are present in the airport and on the plane, as well as the discomfort of the smell or appearance.

Flip-flops. Photo: Unsplash

Baggy clothes / Oversize

A loose shirt won't draw much attention to you, but if your whole outfit looks baggy, then get ready for suspicion.

Baggy outfit. Photo: Getty Images

Offensive prints / Religious attire

This one has more to do with being sensitive to others and less to do with your own personal and religious views. People should not display social comments at the airport because it can cause problems in the international community of travelers from different cultures and countries.

Printed shirt. Photo: Pinterest

Too much perfume

The last thing you want is to have a strong alcohol smell wafting around you for the entire flight. In a confined space like an airplane, a strong smell is not appealing to those around you, even if it's your favorite smell.

Perfume bottle. Photo: Unsplash

Eyeglasses over contact lenses

The humidity won't be kind to your eyes while you're wearing contacts. Eyeglasses are also easier to take off and put on, so they're a better choice in the long run.

Woman putting on contacts. Photo: Unsplash

Leggings / One-piece

The airline recently kicked off two girls for wearing leggings. Their rules for regular customers allow them to deny boarding to "passengers who are barefoot or inappropriately dressed".

Ditch your favorite one-piece and save it for later, because when you're trying to get to your flight, or even when you're already on board, having trouble using the bathroom is not a good thing.

Woman wearing leggings. Photo: GC Images

Traveling can be unpredictable, so be prepared and aware. Following these rules will help you have a smooth trip and enjoy a new experience.

