How to avoid paying for luggage at the airport — tourist tips

The experienced traveler shared her tricks on how to avoid paying for luggage at the airport. It’s all about properly packed things in your bag.

How to pack your bag for your holiday properly

The traveler told us how to get the most out of traveling without going broke.

The girl told how she managed to pack everything she needed for her three-day holiday in her small shoulder bag.

Firstly, the tourist advises packing things in vacuum bags. This way, she was able to take different outfits with her for three days.

She also packed her care products, cosmetics, and medicines in small jars and put them in a transparent bag. This way, it would be easier for her to show everything to the customs officers.

She also packed her watch charger, house keys, and power bank into her small bag for 3 days. All these things fit easily thanks to the space saved.

