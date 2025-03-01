Tips for tourists — Food and drinks to avoid eating before traveling

Passengers have lunch on the plane. Photo: Pinterest

If you often experience bloating or nausea while traveling, your diet may be a contributing factor. Changes in cabin pressure and oxygen levels can inhibit food digestion and make you feel uncomfortable, Express reports.

How to avoid heartburn and stomach pain on an airplane

If you're careful about what you eat before and during your flight, you can minimize the risk of gastrointestinal distress. Travel expert Jamie Fraser talked about the foods that should never be eaten before and during a flight.

First on the list are fried foods, such as French fries or onion rings. The expert warned that high fat and oil content can cause heartburn, and high salt content can cause fluid retention, which leads to bloating and swelling.

It is also advisable to avoid red meat before traveling, as it takes a long time to digest and causes heaviness and discomfort.

The expert also warns against drinking alcohol or coffee during the flight — they dehydrate and worsen digestion.

