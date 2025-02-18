Introverts will love South Korea — Solo traveler destination

Streets of South Korea. Photo: Pinterest

One of the most technologically advanced countries in the world can be a perfect place for people who like to spend time alone — it is South Korea.

Brivisions, a TikTok user, spoke about the benefits of living in this country.

Why you should visit South Korea?

The tourist said that in South Korea there are special karaoke bars where you can sing alone. In such places, everything is automated as much as possible and there is no staff, which also creates ideal conditions for introverts.

In this country, no one is surprised to see people having dinner or lunch in a luxury restaurant or going to the movies alone.

The tourist also shared that in South Korea, food is ordered from a tablet installed at each table, and many have menus outside for you to read and choose from. And in coffee shops, people place their orders in special machines.

Home delivery is also very popular in this country. Couriers do not hand orders to customers, but leave them at the door in special bags.

