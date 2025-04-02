Which country has the strictest laws — what tourists should know

A girl chewing gum. Photo: Freepik

Each country has its own restrictions that can cause additional problems for tourists. Travel vlogger Ben Morris was surprised by what you can get a hefty fine for in Singapore.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Restrictions of Singapore

The vlogger said that in this country, you are fined for crossing the road on a pedestrian crossing outside a specially designated place or at a prohibitive traffic signal. Breaking the law will cost you EUR 35.

"Now, Singapore has one of the best transport systems in the world, and there are two laws you need to know," the blogger emphasized.

It is also strictly forbidden to eat and drink in the Singapore metro. The ban also applies to ordinary water. You can be fined EUR 350 for violations.

The country also bans playing musical instruments in public places, drinking alcohol on the street from 10:30 pm to 7:00 am, walking around the house naked, singing explicit lyrics, and flying a kite.

One of the main reasons why Singapore has such strict laws is to maintain its strong reputation as a safe and clean country. Today, Singapore is one of the top 10 richest countries in the world.

Singapore in the evening. Photo: wikipedia.org

The tourist also said that chewing gum is not available in the country, even at the airport. Those caught selling or importing chewing gum can be fined EUR 7,000 or even imprisoned for up to two years.

