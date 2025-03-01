How to buy plane tickets profitably — tips for travelers

Plane tickets. Photo: Pixabay

The travel expert shared some tips to help you enjoy popular destinations without huge crowds and high costs. He gave tips on how to buy plane tickets at a bargain price.

Express writes about it.

How to buy plane tickets at a bargain price

The last week of June to the first week of July is often characterised by low booking prices.

The expert explained that this time falls on the typical dates of school holidays. This is an ideal time for travellers without children.

Plane tickets. Photo: Pixabay

The expert also said that hotel rooms should be booked 3-4 weeks before the trip. At this time, many hotels release unsold rooms at reduced prices.

Earlier, we told you where tourists are not advised to go in 2025. Also, find out about Greece’s pearl, which can become the great alternative to Mykonos.