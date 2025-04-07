Tourist tax in Portugal, Spain and Greece

A tourist enjoys her vacation. Photo: Freepik

When planning a vacation, tourists should check whether certain tourist fees have been imposed on the countries they are planning to visit. In particular, a trip to Greece, Spain, and Portugal will cost a bit more.

This was reported by the Daily Express.

Advertisement

Where tourists will have to pay extra for their vacation

Greece has a tourist tax in the "high season" (from April to October), which is 8 euros per room per day. In the off-season, the tax is reduced to two euros per room per day.

As for Spain, although there is no general tourist tax in the country, visitors to Barcelona must pay for a regional tourist tax, which is four euros per night.

The exact amount of the regional tax depends on where you are staying. A four-star hotel will cost you an additional 1.70 euros, a five-star hotel will cost you 3.5 euros per night, and an Airbnb accommodation will cost you 2.25 euros.

Tourist taxes in Portugal depend on where you are going. In 2024, more than 20 municipalities introduced a traveler's tax.

A tourist enjoys the scenery of Portugal. Photo: Freepik

In Lisbon, the tax has risen sharply from one to two euros this year. Those planning a trip to Faro during the high season will also have to pay twice as much as last year — 2 euros per night.

As a reminder, we talked about the rules for flying with kids.

We also wrote about how to save money on dinner in Paris.