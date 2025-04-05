How not to overpay in Paris restaurants — tips for tourists

The tourist enjoys the beauty of France. Photo: Freepik

Instagram cafes in Paris lure travellers with picturesque terraces. However, this is a real "tourist trap", as establishments around the Champs-Élysées and Notre-Dame often have inflated prices.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

How to save money on restaurants in Paris

Locals advised tourists on how to save money on meals in restaurants. Take a 10-15-minute walk away from the famous sights in the city. Restaurants near the Eiffel Tower, Louvre, and Champs-Élysées have overpriced food and will disappoint you with their dishes. After a little walk, you can get to some incredible authentic places. Also, avoid locations promoted by bloggers.

When choosing restaurants, it is important to pay attention to the menu in English and reviews from the British. Huge menus translated into English and Google reviews written by Brits and Americans are a sign that you've fallen into the "tourist trap".

A girl drinking coffee in Paris. Photo: Freepik

Restaurants with a menu with a large number of dishes are unlikely to impress you with their cuisine. It is better to choose more specialised restaurants, for example, which often serve only pancakes or ice cream.

As a reminder, in Italy, you pay a tidy amount of money to move to one of the cities. We also wrote about the city in Italy with the most delicious desserts.