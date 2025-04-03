Our social media:

The tourist named the country with the most delicious desserts

3 April 2025 13:47
Julia Bray - editor
The most delicious dessert in Italy — where to taste it
Dessert with coffee. Photo: Freepik
When travelling, many Ukrainians love to visit local establishments to try delicious food and drinks. The experienced traveller advised gourmets to visit Florence, Italy, to taste the best affogato dessert, according to him.

The Daily Express writes about it.

What dessert is worth tasting in Italy

The tourist explained that affogato is an Italian dessert with a scoop of ice cream filled with a shot of espresso. It is served in the Vivoli artisan ice cream shop, which is a stone's throw from Santa Croce.

It has been open since 1932 and is still very popular with locals and tourists alike. Huge queues of people line up in front of the pastry shop to try the famous dessert.

The tourist named the country with the most delicious desserts — photo 1
Affogato. Photo: wikipedia.org/

Residents and visitors of Florence are delighted with the combination of bitter espresso and sweet ice cream.

One affogato costs EUR 5.5.

