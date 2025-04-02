These medications are strictly forbidden to take before an airplane

Passengers on an airplane. Photo: Freepik

Passengers usually carefully prepare for a flight with a pillow, headphones, and comfortable clothes. But here is one more thing you should be aware of — not all medications can be taken before traveling by plane.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Opioid painkillers

Opioids can already make you drowsy, but their effects can be greatly amplified in the air. They can cause dizziness, nausea, and confusion. If you need pain medicine, consider non-opioid alternatives, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

Sleeping pills

Sleeping pills can make you feel excessively lethargic and disoriented. This is very risky if an emergency occurs and you are unable to react in time.

Medicines. Photo: Freepik

Sedative medications

These medications can cause breathing problems during flight. These medications may even cause you to lose consciousness. If flying makes you anxious, try deep breathing techniques or melatonin.

Diuretics.

These medicines help control swelling and blood pressure, but you must drink plenty of water while taking them. Flying already dehydrates your body, so diuretics can cause dizziness and weakness.

Blood thinners

If you are taking blood thinners, take extra care on long flights. Sitting for hours increases the risk of blood clots, and if you bump your head, even a minor injury can cause severe bleeding. Get up and move around every hour, wear compression socks, and talk to your doctor about precautions.

As a reminder, we wrote about how you can save money on tickets and hotels, and the rules for flying with kids.