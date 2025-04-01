Why you need to remove your shoes at the airport — an explanation

A tourist removes his shoes at the airport. Photo: Freepik

Going through security at the airport can be quite annoying. Employees have the right to remove passengers' shoes, which is quite uncomfortable in a public place.

Checking shoes before the plane

Experienced traveller Robert Jackman drew tourists' attention to the requirements for placing things at airport security checkpoints in separate trays (jackets, bags, shoes). He stressed that the rules are constantly changing, and the need to take off shoes is still considered "mysterious".

"In my experience, the inconsistency just creates longer waiting times," Jackman added.

It is noted that airport security rules should be set by national governments. Most of these rules are related to the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack and the adoption of the Aviation and Transportation Security Act. From time to time, these rules are updated to take into account new intelligence.

When it comes to screening passengers, most airports use a type of scanner that uses tiny millimetre waves to identify any objects on your body.

"They will detect all kinds of objects, metallic or otherwise, that are within your clothing or hidden on your body," the security consultant, Wilfried Covent, said.

The expert added that although the scanners have been in operation for 20 years, the technology is still improving, albeit rather slowly.

"Screening some footwear, like boots, remains a bit of a challenge. This is why some countries in Europe ask you to remove your shoes and put them through with your bags instead," the expert explained.

