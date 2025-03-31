Our social media:

The famous city in Africa with the largest gold mine in the world

31 March 2025
Julia Bray
Julia Bray
editor
City of Gold in Africa — why tourists should visit it
The gold mines of Johannesburg. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Julia Bray - editor
Julia Bray
editor

One of the African cities has the largest gold mine in the world. We are talking about the city of Johannesburg, which is the commercial capital of South Africa.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Why you should visit Johannesburg

The huge gold deposit has turned Johannesburg into the center of the mining industry. Since the 1970s, more than 40,000 tonnes of gold have been mined in the basin, accounting for about 22 per cent of this precious metal on the earth's surface.

The vast labyrinth of mine tunnels stretches for more than 140 kilometres.

The famous city in Africa with the largest gold mine in the world — photo 1
 The view from the old gold mine dump in Johannesburg. Photo: AfriPics.com/Alamy

Today, the South Deep mine is considered the largest gold mine in the world and the seventh deepest mine in the world. It extends three kilometers beneath the surface of the Witwatersrand Basin.

