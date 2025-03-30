Airport to 3 countries at once — name and location

Basel Mulhouse Freiburg Airport. Photo: basel.com

There is an airport in the world where you can land in three countries at the same time. Basel Mulhouse Freiburg in the French region of Alsace serves three neighbouring cities at once — Basel (Switzerland), Mulhouse (France) and Freiburg (Germany).

Airport for 3 countries

The airport even has a border crossing in the terminal, which allows passengers to enter France and Switzerland without having to go through immigration control.

Passengers landing at this distinctive airport can conveniently access the neighbouring cities of Basel (Switzerland) and Mulhouse (France).

Some shops or cafés in Basel Mulhouse Freiburg accept Swiss francs, while others only accept euros.

Basel Mulhouse Freiburg Airport. Photo: samsic.aero

The airport is served by more than 25 airlines. Passengers can easily reach more than 100 cities in 30 different countries.

