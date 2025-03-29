Tips for tourists — Ryanair rules for traveling with children

A child at the airport. Photo: Freepik

Although for most airlines traveling with babies is usually not a problem, however, some of them have special rules for flying with children.

The Mirror UK writes about rules for Ryanair.

How to travel with children on Ryanair

Infants 8 days to 23 months of age must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older on the flight, one child per adult. The infant must sit on the adult's lap.

Please note that Ryanair allows you to carry a baby bag weighing up to 5 kg and measuring up to 45x35x20 cm when the child is traveling on the lap of an adult.

Adults traveling with an infant should also sit in a window seat, where two oxygen masks are available.

On Ryanair flights, baby changing tables are available in the rear of the aircraft. If necessary, you can ask the flight attendants to warm up baby bottles.

A child on board an airplane. Photo: Freepik

The airline also advises parents or guardians of newborn babies to ensure that the baby's health allows them to travel by air.

If the mother has had a c-section or needs surgery, Ryanair requires a minimum of 10 days' notice before accepting the baby on board. Special permission from a doctor is also required.

