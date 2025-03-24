Ryanair warned of the new fine — details

Ryanair plane. Photo: ryanair.com

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has introduced the new fine for non-punctual passengers. The company will fine those who arrive at the airport less than 40 minutes before departure.

The Mirror reported about it.

Ryanair has introduced new fines

It is reported that Ryanair passengers can be fined EUR 120 if they arrive at the airport 40 minutes before their flight departure. The company explained the new penalty by saying that non-punctual passengers delay flights and disrupt schedules.

However, some of the airline's customers believe that the new fine is just another attempt by Ryanair to get rich. In particular, the company has previously introduced an additional fee in the amount of EUR 55 for check-in.

Ryanair plane. Photo: ryanair.com

"If you do not check in online up to two hours before your scheduled departure time, you may check in at the airport up to 40 minutes before departure, but you will be charged an airport check-in fee," it is said in the statement.

We also told you what items are strictly prohibited to take on board a Ryanair plane. It also became known that Ryanair to add flights to one of Spain's sunniest cities.