How to save on tickets and hotels — tips for travellers

A tourist goes on a trip. Photo: Freepik

Travelling can be less expensive than you expect. Valuable tips can help you save a lot on tickets and hotels.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

How to buy tickets and book a hotel more cheaply

Travel experts have explained how changing the way you book airline tickets and accommodation can help you save money. Experts advise booking tickets via smartphone.

"If you’re using booking sites like, say, Booking.com [...] always check the price on your mobile rather than a laptop because often they offer unique discounts for booking this way," the experts revealed the secret.

Experts also said that it is better to book hotels directly rather than through intermediary websites.

"But it is also always worth contacting the hotel direct to see if they can beat the best price you found. Even if they can’t, often they will throw in a perk such as a free room upgrade or maybe breakfast," they advised travellers.

You can also save a lot of money on plane tickets if you buy them directly from the airline rather than through intermediary sites or travel agencies.

Plane tickets. Photo: Freepik

As a reminder, we talked about the rules for flying with kids. We also wrote about where in the Maldives the sea is covered with stars.