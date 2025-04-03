This city in Italy pays €100,000 for moving there

The city of Trento in Italy. Photo: budgetyourtrip.com

The authorities of the picturesque region of Trento in northern Italy offer a tempting 100 thousand euros to those tourists who decide to move to the city. However, there is one important condition.

The Daily Express writes about it.

How to get 100 thousand euros

However, such an attractive offer comes with one condition. The new owner must renovate abandoned buildings in the area.

Under the terms of the program, participants will receive 20 thousand euros to buy an empty property and a grant of 80 thousand euros to renovate it.

However, the main condition of the program is that the participant must live in the house or rent it out for ten years, otherwise they will have to return the grant. At the same time, new owners must maintain "moderate" rental prices.

Trento Mayor Maurizio Fugatti described the initiative as an "experimental action" aimed at "strengthening social cohesion" in the region.

The city is located in the heart of the Italian Alps, between Lake Garda and the Dolomites. Trento is known for its rich history. It is also home to the popular Trentodoc sparkling wine.

