A road trip in Italy that everyone should take

A car on the Amalfi Coast. Photo: blog.rolzo.com

The Amalfi Coast in Italy is one of those places that everyone should see at least once in their life, and the best way to experience it is traveling by car.

An experienced traveler, Harry Anapliotis, told this, Express reports.

Why you should visit the Amalfi Coast in Italy

According to the traveler, traveling by car gives a sense of freedom that other types of travel simply cannot compare with. However, you should only drive on the Amalfi Coast if you are an experienced driver and are confident that you can easily navigate the narrow roads near the cliffs.

"This stunning 50-mile stretch along Italy's Sorrentine Peninsula connects picturesque towns built into cliffs overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea," said Harry.

A car on the Amalfi Coast. Photo: positano.com

The attractions of the peninsula include the colorful houses of Positano, the historic sites of Ravello, and the beautiful gardens of Villa Cimbrone. The tourist advises give 3 to 5 days for a vacation in Italy to enjoy the beauty of the coast.

