Blue Lagoon in Malta — why tourists should visit it

Malta is an archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea, located between Sicily and North Africa. Throughout history, Malta has been conquered by the Romans, Greeks, Normans, Arabs, French and British, each of whom left their mark.

Why you should visit Malta

Malta is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites: the Hypogeum of Ħal Saflieni, the tiny capital of Valletta, and seven megalithic temples, which are among the oldest free-standing structures in the world.

The maximum temperature in Malta is 18°C in winter and 34°C in summer. It often rains here in winter. However, summers are usually dry and sunny.

The country is made up of five islands — Malta (the largest), Gozo, Comino, and the uninhabited islets of Kemmunett (Cominotto) and Filfla.

Between Comino and Kemmunett is the famous Blue Lagoon, which visitors call "paradise on earth". It is a natural wide pool with azure waters and its white sandy beach.

Most tourists come here in summer, but the most comfortable holiday in Malta is in autumn when the temperature reaches around 25°C.

