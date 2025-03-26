Countries in Europe with incredible cuisine — selection

Food at a picnic. Photo: Freepik

For many travellers, cuisine is the main highlight of a holiday. High-quality food can not only boost your mood but also have a positive impact on your health.

The Daily Mail shared a ranking of countries with the most delicious cuisine.

Users of the popular social network Reddit shared the countries that surprised them with delicious dishes.

Georgia

"We went in not really knowing much about the cuisine, but after doing a food class in a local home and eating until we nearly exploded, we came out so impressed we started cooking Georgian food back home."

"The cuisine itself is mind blowing but even just the simplest bread, cheese and wine are of the highest quality. You could tell you were in a place where people really care about food."

Iceland

KyleUTFH describes Icelandic hot dogs, lamb chops, fresh rye bread, and skyr (yoghurt) as "unbelievably delicious."

Icelandic hot dogs also made an unforgettable impression on MargaritaBarbie: "I went over a decade ago and barely eat meat and I still get cravings for those things and their delicious crispy onions."

Treehugger312 says the country has "the best healthy food" and is fond of the fish stew.

One of the local establishments in Iceland. Photo: Pinterest

Ireland

The user WellTextured said that in Ireland, he had tasted "great seafood" and enjoyed "phenomenally delicious black bread."

One of the locals, Kieleesi, explained that Ireland has excellent food quality, especially dairy and meat products. This is what makes it possible to cook such delicious dishes.

