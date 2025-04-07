Leaning Tower of Pisa copy in America — photos

Leaning Tower of Pisa. Photo: Pinterest

The famous Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy has its "twin" in the United States of America. One of the most prominent monuments in the northwestern suburbs of Chicago is the Niles Tower.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Advertisement

Why you should visit the Niles Tower in Chicago

The Niles Tower near Chicago is an exact replica of the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy. It was built in the 1920s by entrepreneur Robert Ilg, who owned a park with two large outdoor swimming pools. The businessman needed a large water tower for the park, but his admiration for Italian design inspired him to create something more than just a functional structure.

In 1934, he built the copy of the Leaning Tower of Pisa out of reinforced concrete. However, over the years, it began to deteriorate. Aware of the historical and cultural significance of the tower, in 1991, the residents of Niles officially established a sister city relationship with Pisa, thus strengthening their ties with the original monument. In 1995, a lease agreement was signed with the YMCA, and a comprehensive USD 1.2 million renovation project began.

The restored Niles Tower was officially opened on June 26, 1997. It had updated lighting systems, and its grounds were decorated with four fountains, a large swimming pool, a classic telephone booth, and a newly designed landscape.

The Niles Tower in Chicago. Photo: Shutterstock

The park next to the Niles Tower in Chicago. Photo: Shutterstock

Nowadays, tourists love to take breathtaking shots against the backdrop of the Leaning Niles Tower.

Earlier, we told you why it is not customary to close windows with curtains and blinds in the Netherlands. We also wrote about the stunning restrictions in Singapore.