How to reduce fear of flying — Tips for travelers

Many people in the world are afraid of flying, and this phobia can make traveling a real challenge. Fortunately, there are ways to overcome this fear.

How to calm down during a flight

The next time you feel anxious during a flight, try square breathing. To do this, inhale for four seconds, and then hold your breath and exhale for 4 seconds. This will help the nervous system and reduce anxiety.

You can also try the 5-4-3-2-1 technique. During the flight, try to identify five things you see, four things you touch, three things you hear, two things you smell, and one thing you taste. This exercise will help you focus on the process and take your mind off the fear.

To avoid focusing on your phobia, download calming music to your phone and an interesting movie to your laptop. Thus, the more you focus on something else, the less time you will have to concentrate on your phobia.

Sometimes you can talk to the crew before takeoff to calm your nerves. Ask what you are afraid of. The conversation will help dispel some myths and help you understand more about the things you are afraid of.

