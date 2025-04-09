TOP 10 countries with the best healthcare for citizens

Public health protection. Photo: Freepik

The experts of the William Russell Company have found out which countries take the best care of their citizens. The study analysed several key factors, including the level of mental health and physical illness in each country, as well as behavioural risk factors, including obesity, smoking and alcohol consumption.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore's healthcare system is considered one of the most advanced in the world. The country has 2.5 doctors per 1,000 people, and life expectancy is one of the highest in the world at 83.4 years.

Japan

Japan ranks second on this list because of its high life expectancy. On average, the Japanese live to be 84 years old. The country also has a very low level of obesity among its citizens — only 4.6% of the population suffers from this problem, while the global average is 25.7%. It is believed that the healthy diet of citizens in Japan also contributes to the long-life expectancy of its residents. The Japanese diet consists mainly of fish and vegetables.

A doctor in Japan examines a patient. Photo: Akikazu Ishii

South Korea

South Korea rounds out the top three, having made an incredible leap forward in healthcare in recent years. The Asian country has the highest number of hospital beds in the OECD, with 12.8 beds per 1,000 people. South Korea also has a small number of people who are overweight.

The country also has an extremely low rate of heart disease. South Korea is also a world leader in medical technology.

Top 10 countries that are leaders in healthcare

Singapore

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

China

Norway

Iceland

Sweden

Switzerland

Netherlands

As a reminder, we told you why everyone should visit Vietnam. We also wrote about which countries would increase taxes for tourists.