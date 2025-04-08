How to save on luggage at the airport — tips for tourists

Travelers at the airport. Photo: Freepik

Unplanned expenses can ruin your vacation. It is important to know how to save on plane tickets and not overpay for hand luggage at the check-in desk.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Advertisement

How to save on luggage at the airport

The travel expert told passengers how to "get around the rules" of airlines. He advised buying a bag at the duty-free to pack all the things that do not fit in hand luggage.

"Typically, goods bought in an airport won't count towards your baggage allowance, including click-and-collect orders, so you could bend the rules a little bit here by packing a little more into a shopping bag," the expert noted.

The specialist also recommended wearing more voluminous clothes at the airport to save space in a small hand luggage.

Tourist with suitcase. Photo: Freepik

"Airlines won't count your ski jacket towards your baggage allowance, as long as it's out of your bag and you'll have a much easier time trying to pack for your holiday when you aren't contending with a coat taking up 90 per cent of your space," the expert added.

You can also stash personal items like your phone, passport, keys, and documents in your jacket.

As a reminder, we told you which countries increase tourist taxes in the summer. The pilot also revealed why it's important to turn on Flight Mode on board a plane.