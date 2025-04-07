Our social media:

Pilot explains the importance of turning on Flight Mode in plane

7 April 2025 12:57
Why turn on the plane icon on your phone — an explanation for passengers
"Flight Mode" in a smartphone. Photo: Pinterest
Each of us has a Flight Mode on our smartphones. Many passengers believe that turning it on in a plane is a mere formality and an outdated rule, but in fact, this requirement is related to flight safety.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Why you should always turn on the "Flight Mode" on a plane 

The pilot of the popular airline has warned that "Flight Mode" is a vital safety measure, which, if ignored, can cause significant problems in communication between crew members.

The fact is that mobile devices that are not turned on to Flight Mode can emit signals that interfere with pilots' headphones. 

"Even if just a few passengers leave their phones on, those signals can create radio interference, sounding like a mosquito in the ear, while we're communicating with air traffic control," the pilot said.

