Where to book places for those who suffer from motion sickness — tips for tourists

Some people feel unwell when travelling because of motion sickness. However, it is possible to make the flight more comfortable for those who suffer from motion sickness.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

What seats to book for those who suffer from motion sickness

The stewardess explained that turbulence is more noticeable in the rear of the plane, and travellers who feel motion sick should not book seats there.

The stewardess revealed that it is best to choose seats in the middle of the cabin, namely near the wings.

"I would also always go for an aisle seat. Not only does this prevent any heights-induced anxiety but this also makes it a lot easier for you to move about the plane, easing the feelings of claustrophobia," she said.

According to the flight attendant, cool air can help reduce the symptoms of motion sickness, so it's best to turn on the air vent above your seat during the flight.

