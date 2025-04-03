Ryanair to reduce flights from France — here's why

A Ryanair plane. Photo: Ryanair

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair may cancel more flights to France next year. This is due to tax increases in the country.

The Sun writes about it.

Flights from France will become more expensive

According to Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, the low-cost airline will reduce the number of flights to French airports by five percent. The CEO called France an "uncompetitive market" for airlines.

Nicolas Paulissen, general delegate of the French Airports Association, noted that Ryanair has already sent letters to the country's regional airports.

In the letters, the low-cost airline said that it would be difficult to stay in France due to the recent tax increase.

Paris airport. Photo: sortiraparis.com

It is currently known that the airline will not completely withdraw its aircraft from France, but will significantly reduce the number of routes. It is not yet known which routes are in question.

