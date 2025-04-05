How to convert currency in iPhone — tips for travellers

Calculations on the iPhone calculator. Photo: Freepik

iPhone users have an additional feature in the Calculator application. It allows currency conversion without an Internet connection and the use of third-party applications.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

How to calculate currency on your phone

TikTok user Bianca Montalvo shared the video in which she explained how to calculate currency conveniently when travelling to other countries.

To use this feature, you need to open the Calculator application, tap the icon in the lower left corner, and switch the standard settings to the currency option.

Using the Calculator, amounts can be converted into different currencies. It can be an ideal solution for those who don't want to waste internet roaming and battery resources in order to calculate their holiday expenses.

Apple quietly added this feature in its recent iOS update, but many iPhone users didn't even know it existed. The girl's video quickly went viral online.

As a reminder, the travel expert shared some tips to help you save on plane tickets. The tourist also told us where the world's most delicious dessert is made in Italy.