The ranking of the most expensive cities in the world — which countries are included

Views of Monaco. Photo: wikipedia.org

The company Henley & Partners, which specialises in population migration, has compiled the list of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. The analysts calculated the rating based on the average price per square metre of an apartment ranging from 100 to 200 square meters.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Ranking of the most expensive cities in the world

The first place was taken by Monaco, where apartments cost more than USD 38,800 per square meter. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the high cost of apartments, Monaco has the highest number of wealthy people — over 40 per cent of the population.

It is followed by New York, where the price of an apartment averages USD 27,500 per square meter. Hong Kong (China) is in third place with an average property value of USD 26,300 per square meter.

Hong Kong at night. Photo: wikipedia.org

Top 10 most expensive cities in the world:

Monaco; New York, USA; Hong Kong, China; London, UK; Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France; Paris, France; Sydney, Australia; Palm Beach, USA; Miami Beach, USA; Los Angeles, USA.

