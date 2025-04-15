Why Princess Diana loved the island of Nevis — the resort will become more accessible

Views of the island of Nevis. Photo: inspirato.com

Princess Diana's favorite tropical Caribbean island is preparing for a massive influx of royal family fans. This is due to the fact that since the beginning of this year, permission has been granted for a significant expansion of the airport in Nevis, which will allow direct flights from the United States.



Why you should visit the island of Nevis

The fact is that the current runway on the island of Nevis cannot accommodate the large aircraft used by most major airlines. Tourists have to fly to neighbouring islands and then cross them.

The simplified route will likely attract crowds of royal family fans who dream of seeing the Montpelier Plantation Estate, where Diana stayed with Princes William and Harry, as well as other attractions.

The island has been engraved in the memory of royal fans since Diana sought solace in 1993 when rumors circulated about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.

William and Harry visited the island as adults. However, the locals still fondly remember them as children with their mother on the island's beaches or having dinner in the restaurant.

Princess Diana with Princes William and Harry on the beach. Photo: WireImage

The exact date when the airport will be ready has not yet been announced. However, the influx of tourists will undoubtedly increase significantly.

