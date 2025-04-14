How to change to first-class on a plane for free — tips for tourists

The plane's cabin with passengers. Photo: Pexels

If you've ever been on a plane for a long time, you've probably envied first-class passengers. They have more spacious seats, a tastier menu, and even a shamanic one.

The Daily Express explains how to get from second-class to first-class.

How to save money on a plane class upgrade

Dawn Morwood, co-director of Cheap Deals Away UK, said that airlines regularly upgrade passengers to a higher class. One of the ways to increase your chances of being upgraded to first class is to simply ask the staff directly about this possibility.

"When you check in, smile warmly and simply ask, "Are there any upgrade opportunities available today?" This phrasing is important — it's polite, direct, and shows you understand upgrades aren't guaranteed," the expert shared.

She also advised coming to the check-in counter a little earlier and not asking about business class seats in front of other passengers.

It's also a good idea to share with the staff if you're celebrating something — a honeymoon, anniversary, or important birthday. The event may be a reason for special treatment.

Economy class on a plane. Photo: Pexels

"I've seen couples get upgraded because they mentioned their anniversary. One pair even received complimentary champagne in business class," the expert said.

She also recommended that travellers book flights during school holidays. During this period of time, economy class is overcrowded and staff will need to transfer some people to first class.

