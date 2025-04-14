Our social media:

You can be fined €2,000 in one of Italy's parks due to your shoes

14 April 2025 15:27
Julia Bray - editor
Where in Italy are fines imposed for the wrong shoes?
Cinque Terre Park in Italy. Photo: thefrugalexpat.com
The Cinque Terre National Park, located on the coast of the Gulf of Genoa in Italy, is a popular tourist destination. However, the park administration has introduced the rule that prohibits visitors from wearing certain shoes.

Fines in Italy

Cinque Terre impresses with its picturesque views from the houses hanging from the cliffs, which are connected by hiking trails.

The hiking trails attract tourists from all over the world to get to know the city's culture and see the authentic Italian landscape, but it is worth remembering to take safety precautions when walking.

When visiting this incredible coastal location in Italy, many people plan to hike the mountain slopes to enjoy the views, but such a trip can incur unpredictable costs.

You can be fined €2,000 in one of Italy's parks due to your shoes — photo 1
Cinque Terre Park in Italy. Photo: lonelyplanet.com

In 2019, the Cinque Terre introduced the ban on open shoes and shoes with smooth soles (flip-flops) while walking the routes. For violations, tourists will be forced to pay a fine of up to €2,500.

