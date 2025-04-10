TOP 10 best safari parks in the world to enjoy wildlife

Horton Plains National Park in Sri Lanka. Photo: Pinterest

Experts from Titan Travel tours found out where the largest number of safari parks in the world are located. This country is a real paradise for photographers and those who love wildlife.

Where to visit for those who love wildlife

Experts have chosen Australia as the best place for a safari. The Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park in Sydney took the top spot in the ranking.

For $28, the safari park offers an up-close look at koalas, kangaroos, wombats, echidnas, and the endangered Tasmanian devil. The seven-hectare Australian landscape is home to more than 260 native species of animals.

10 best safari destinations in the world:

Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park (Sydney, Australia) Werribee Open Range Zoo (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia) Horton Plains National Park (Sri Lanka) Healesville Sanctuary (Victoria, Australia) Moonlit Sanctuary (Pearcedale, Australia) Wilpattu National Park (Sri Lanka) Maasai Mara National Reserve (Kenya) Cleland Wildlife Park (Cleland, South Australia) Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary (Brighton, Australia) Monarto Safari Park (Australia)

