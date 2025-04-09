How to eat profitably on holiday — tips for tourists

The company on the hotel terrace. Photo: Freepik

The experienced traveller has revealed the little-known life hack that will help you save money during your holidays. High-quality and tasty food is available not only in restaurants and cafes.

How to save money on food on holiday

The tourist said that not everyone knows that not only visitors can eat at chain hotels.

Travellers can enjoy food and drinks all day long from EUR 29 per person. In particular, children under a certain age can eat there for free.

Visitors can enjoy both hot and cold breakfasts, pastries, tea, and coffee served throughout the day at the hotel.

Many hotels will also allow you to use other services such as WI-FI, lounge areas, and swimming pools. It can significantly save you money on your holiday, as breakfasts and dinners in restaurants will cost you much more.

