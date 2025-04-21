Norway plans to introduce a tourist tax — details

Views of Norway. Photo: state.gov

Norway is considering the possibility of introducing a tourist tax. The country, which, according to Tripadvisor users, "can rightfully claim to be one of the most beautiful countries in the world", has faced difficulties due to the influx of tourists.

Norway plans to introduce a tourist tax

In 2024, Norway saw the largest influx of tourists. Over the year, 38 million travellers visited the country.

The Norwegian government has proposed a new bill that would allow municipalities to introduce a 3% tax on overnight stays in hotels, campsites, and short-term rentals.

Initially, the tax rate was 5%, but it was reduced to 3% due to concerns about accessibility for tourists.

If approved by parliament, the tax could be introduced in the summer of 2025. Funds from tourist taxes will be used for projects that improve the lives of travellers. These include public toilets, footpath maintenance, and improved signage.

The tax will not apply to cruise ship passengers, those travelling in caravans, or those visiting popular destinations in the country.

