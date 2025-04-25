Gmail makes life easier — new feature lets you unsubscribe from all spam emails

The Gmail logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

Gmail is gradually rolling out the new Manage Subscriptions page to Android users, which allows them to instantly unsubscribe from unwanted emails. The function appears at the server level — the notification in the app informs about the new feature, and the Manage Subscriptions button can be found in the menu of additional actions.

It was reported by 9to5Google.

How does the new feature work?

The page displays sender addresses, subscription names, and the number of emails you've received recently. On the right is a button that allows you to unsubscribe with a single touch. In most cases, the process is completed immediately, but sometimes a browser window opens for confirmation. Google warns that it may take a few days for the sender to completely stop receiving emails after using the simplified unsubscribe option.

Although Gmail already has a prominent Unsubscribe button in emails on both mobile and web, the new page brings all subscriptions together in one place and makes them easier to manage. It is currently unavailable in the web interface and the iOS app, but the company has confirmed that it will gradually roll out to these platforms as well.

It is not yet known how wide the current rollout is. Users are advised to keep an eye out for the "Manage Subscriptions" button in their app and share their impressions.

