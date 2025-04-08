Our social media:

How to grow the most delicious lettuce — Gardening tips

8 April 2025 21:40
8 April 2025
How to plant lettuce to grow a delicious harvest — Tips for gardening
A gardener harvesting lettuce. Photo: Decorexpro
Some people like to add fresh lettuce to their meals or put it on a sandwich, especially if it comes from their own garden. Experienced summer residents shared their secrets and told us how you can easily grow a delicious salad on your own.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for summer residents.

How to grow a delicious salad yourself

When it's the best time to sow lettuce 

Before planting lettuce in the garden, the soil must warm up, because this plant is afraid of low temperatures. Moreover, early varieties of this crop should be planted in April-May, while medium and late varieties are usually planted from April to mid-June.

Experienced gardeners recommend sowing lettuce anew, removing old plants along with their roots. This will help you harvest the first crop in the garden this summer. Typically, this can be done in 25–35 days after planting.

Lettuce
Growing lettuce in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

Where to plant lettuce

Experienced summer residents recommend planting lettuce where the sun shines and there is no shade. Ideally, lettuce should be planted next to certain vegetables to reduce the risk of disease and pests:

  • Potatoes
  • Tomatoes
  • Cucumbers
  • Legumes
Planting the lettuce
Planting lettuce in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

How to plant lettuce correctly

A day or two days before planting the lettuce, dig up the soil in the area. Then make parallel furrows at a distance of 15–20 cm (6–8 inches) about 0.4 inches (1 cm) deep. Sow the lettuce seeds at intervals of about 2 inches (5 cm), sprinkle them with soil and water them abundantly.

If it's not that warm outside, you can cover the plant beds with foil until the first sprouts appear. And as soon as you notice the first greens, thin out the soil if you planted the lettuce too densely.

Earlier, we wrote how to plant strawberries in the garden, how to properly grow succulents, and how to water tomatoes to grow a juicy harvest.

