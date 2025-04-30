The danger of left-behind charging — why you shouldn't keep the adapter in the socket

A charger in an extension cord socket. Photo: Pexels

The habit of keeping the power adapter plugged in after disconnecting your smartphone is not as safe and harmless as it seems. It wastes electricity, accelerates the wear and tear of the charger, and in some cases can lead to overheating or even fire.

ITsider writes about it.

Why is a loose charger in the socket a threat?

Even without a gadget connected, the charger continues to draw current through the built-in converter. Although the power consumption is minimal, this "silent consumption" can add up to several extra kilowatt-hours over the months. Constantly being connected to the mains also causes the components to heat up: capacitors gradually degrade, current flow deteriorates, and the adapter's life is noticeably reduced.

Branded chargers are usually designed to withstand overheating and voltage fluctuations, but cheap analogues do not have such resistance. In the worst-case scenario, an overheated unit can smoke, short out, or become a source of fire. Therefore, disconnecting the adapter from the mains is a simple step that will extend its service life, save energy, and reduce the risk of fire.

