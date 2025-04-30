Human replacement has begun — at Microsoft, 30% of code is written by AI

A paper cup with the Microsoft logo on the table next to a laptop. Photo: Pexels

Microsoft is actively implementing generative tools during development, and currently 20% to 30% of the code in the company's internal repositories is written by AI. It was emphasized by CEO Satya Nadella during the fireside chat with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the LlamaCon conference.

When asked by Zuckerberg about the current share of AI-generated code, Nadella explained that the results depend on the programming language: Python is making significant progress, while C++ is moving more slowly.

Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott has previously predicted that by 2030, 95% of all software code will be written by AI.

Turning the question to the interlocutor, Nadella asked about the share of machine code in Meta, but Zuckerberg admitted that he did not have such data at the moment.

Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on a conference call that AI generates more than 30% of the code in their projects. At the same time, it remains unclear what criteria Microsoft and Google use to distinguish between human and machine code, so these figures should be taken with some caution.

