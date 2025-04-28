AI DJ instead of the human — radio station in Australia hid the replacement for months

The empty radio studio. Photo: Unsplash

For months, Sydney's CADA radio station aired a four-hour Workdays with Thy programme with the host, whose voice and images were generated by AI. It was not mentioned in the programme description or on air.

The Verge writes about it.

Advertisement

How AI replaced the live DJ

CADA, owned by ARN Media, confirmed that the host, Thy, is not a person, but a model created using the ElevenLabs generator. The voice and appearance were based on the real employee of the company's finance department. Workdays with Thy has been broadcasting since November 2024 and, according to the station, attracts at least 72,000 listeners.

The show's website does not mention the use of AI. The description only states that it is a "selection of tracks that are about to take off in the charts, curated by music editors. Teresa Lim, the Vice President of the Australian Voice Actors Association, stated that listeners have a right to know who is speaking to them and called such opacity unacceptable.

ARN Media CEO Ciaran Davis admitted in his commentary to the Australian Financial Review that the company is "watching where the line between real and artificial lies", but at the same time, he has realised the power of his live hosts.

The radio industry's attempts to experiment with AI are not limited to Australia. Stations in Portland (Oregon) and Sirius XM have also tested virtual DJs, and the Polish broadcaster fired journalists last year and replaced them with AI hosts. However, he subsequently abandoned the "experiment" after a wave of outrage.

As a reminder, the UAE has announced the world's first initiative to use AI to create and modernize laws. The authorities are convinced that this approach will speed up and make the lawmaking process more accurate.

We also wrote that Google continues to actively develop AI technologies by introducing the new DolphinGemma development. The new language model is designed to analyse the complex sound signals of dolphins to understand their "conversations".