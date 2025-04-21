AI rewrites laws — UAE to be first in world to implement new technologies

The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Photo: Unsplash

The United Arab Emirates has announced the world's first initiative to create and modernize laws using artificial intelligence. The authorities are convinced that the new approach will make the lawmaking process faster and more accurate.

This was reported by the Financial Times.

How writing laws with AI will help save time

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the AI-based system will reduce the time it takes to draft laws by 70%. To do this, the country is creating a large database that will include all federal and local laws, court decisions, and information from public services. The algorithm will analyze these documents, suggest changes and assess their impact on the economy and society.

Last week, the government approved the creation of the Office of Regulatory Intelligence, which will be responsible for implementing technology. According to Sheikh Mohammed, the move will help maintain the competitiveness of the country's regulatory framework while adapting it to future challenges.

Despite the ambition of the project, experts warn of risks. Oxford researcher Vincent Straub stresses that relying solely on AI in lawmaking is dangerous: the system can produce unstable or fictitious results. So far, no country has used artificial intelligence to rewrite laws on a full scale — it is mostly used as an auxiliary analytical tool.

