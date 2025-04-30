HyperOS 3 with Android 16 — which Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices will get the update

Unofficial marketing material for HyperOS 3. Photo: Menow

Xiaomi is still rolling out HyperOS 2.1 (Android 15), but the company plans to switch to the next major update, HyperOS 3, in the summer. The firmware should bring significant changes in design, functionality, and performance, and will cover a wide range of devices.

What's new and when to expect the update to Android 16

According to XiaomiTime, the first wave of the HyperOS 3 rollout will start in July 2025. Expect enhanced multitasking capabilities, improved power consumption, intelligent AI functions, and an updated interface. The company also paid attention to seamless integration of devices, including tablets and folding models.

The list of devices that will be updated to HyperOS 3 is as follows:

Xiaomi:

Xiaomi 15, 14, 13, and 12 series;

MIX Flip and Flip 2;

MIX Fold 2, 3, and 4;

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, 6S Pro, 7, and 7 Pro tablets.

Redmi:

Redmi Note 12, 13, and 14 lines (4G, Turbo, and Pro versions);

Redmi 12, 13, and 14 models (C and A series);

Redmi K50, K60, K70 and K80 series;

Redmi Pad SE, Pad SE 8.7, Pad Pro, and Pad Pro 5G tablets.

POCO:

POCO F5, F5 Pro, F6, F6 Pro, F7, F7 Pro and F7 Ultra smartphones;

POCO X6 5G, X6 Pro 5G, X7, X7 Pro and the special version of X7 Pro Iron Man Edition;

POCO M6 (4G, 5G and Pro), M7 and M7 Pro 5G;

POCO C65, C75 and C75 5G.

Xiaomi promises the gradual rollout of the firmware, from flagships to low-end models, so that as many users as possible can experience the benefits of HyperOS 3. Users should follow official announcements to ensure they don't miss the update notification for their device.

