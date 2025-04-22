Xiaomi has released the important HyperOS security patch — which smartphones will receive it

Xiaomi smartphone with HyperOS. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Xiaomi continues to demonstrate its commitment to the security of its devices: the company has already begun distributing the April HyperOS patch. The update addresses a number of critical vulnerabilities and improves system stability across multiple product lines to ensure that users of Xiaomi's Redmi, POCO, and flagship smartphones are protected from the latest threats as quickly as possible. The patch was released less than a month after a major update to HyperOS 2.0, which introduced improved performance and an updated interface.

XiaomiTime writes about it.

Which models are already receiving the update

Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro were the first to receive the security package, followed by Xiaomi 13 Ultra, 12T Pro (aka Redmi K50 Ultra), and 12S. In the mid-range segment, the firmware is available for Redmi Note 14 4G, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, and Note 12 Discovery, as well as POCO X5 5G. The line of powerful devices is complemented by POCO F7 Pro (Redmi K80) and POCO F6 Pro (Redmi K70). According to the manufacturer's plan, future Xiaomi models will have up to six years of update support, so the current patch will be only the first of many.

The update fixes critical operating system bugs, optimises memory management, enhances protection against malicious applications, improves the security of network protocols, and closes several specific HyperOS vulnerabilities. The patch is distributed in waves: the company traditionally completes delivery of the package to all compatible devices in two to three weeks.

You can check for the patch in the Settings — About phone — System updates menu by clicking Check for updates. If the firmware is already available, you just need to download it and restart your smartphone for the changes to take effect.

Regular security patches remain a key element of protection against new threats. The April update underscores that Xiaomi places equal emphasis on both budget devices and flagship models, supporting a wide portfolio of smartphones and providing users with up-to-date security tools.

