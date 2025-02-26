Xiaomi stops HyperOS updates for several smartphones — list of models

Xiaomi smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

The company Xiaomi continues to improve its operating system, but at the same time, some smartphone owners will be left without new updates. Recent reports suggest that a number of flagship models, as well as devices from the Redmi and POCO lines, will not receive HyperOS 2.1 and 2.2.

Xiaomi Time writes about it.

Devices that will no longer receive HyperOS 2.1 and 2.2

According to available information, the following models will remain on the current version of HyperOS and will not be updated to versions 2.1 and 2.2:

Xiaomi 11 series (all models);

Redmi Note 12 series (Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G);

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE;

POCO M5 line;

POCO X5 line;

POCO F4 line;

Xiaomi Pad 6 — Redmi K50 line (all models except Redmi K50 Ultra).

The HyperOS 2.1 version offers significant improvements to the Xiaomi system. The main focus is on optimizing and smoothing animations. Users of compatible devices will notice smoother transitions between menus and an overall improved phone experience.

What to expect from HyperOS 2.2

Currently, details about HyperOS 2.2 are kept secret, and there are practically no official details about new features from Xiaomi. According to preliminary information, the update may be presented in March. Then, owners of compatible devices will be able to see for the first time what features version 2.2 will bring.

For those users whose smartphones will not be updated to HyperOS 2.1 and 2.2, the situation may be disappointing. At the same time, it is clear that Xiaomi is focusing on newer devices, so they receive the most relevant improvements and features.

