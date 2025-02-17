Declassified before release — Photos and prices of Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone

Exterior of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone. Photo: GSMArena

Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been leaked again, and this time we can see its official press renders. One of the online retailers has posted information about the new model, although the page has already been deleted, nothing disappears without a trace online, according to GSMArena.

What design did Xiaomi 15 Ultra get?

You can see Xiaomi 15 Ultra in two colors: white and black. The smartphone will have a flat frame with rounded edges, and it has already appeared in various hands-on photos.

Xiaomi Ultra 15 White. Source: GSMArena

On the black version, the camera module is accented by a striking red frame. Apart from this detail, the design remains largely unchanged from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is expected to be priced at around $1,400, though retailer prices in this country may not always be indicative of global trends.

For the European market, the 512GB variant is anticipated to cost approximately €1,500. The official unveiling is set for late February, with a global launch expected at MWC in Barcelona in early March.

