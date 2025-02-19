Xiaomi owners have found the secret function for "boosting" the battery — how to use it

Xiaomi smartphone with HyperOS shell. Photo: Unsplash

The new version of the HyperOS 2.0 shell for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones has brought many new features to personalize the system. One of the most interesting and useful new features is a function that helps to save battery power. The function is called "battery firmware update".

Gizmochina writes about it.

What is a battery firmware update?

Battery firmware update is a new tool in HyperOS 2.0. The feature improves power management and runs in the background to improve battery life by optimizing charging and power consumption.

As with standard operating system updates, this update promotes battery health by addressing most efficiency issues and improving the accuracy of charge readings. It allows users to more accurately identify which applications are consuming the most power, allowing them to manage their device’s resources more efficiently.

How to check for battery firmware update

If you have one of the Xiaomi, Poco, or Realme devices running HyperOS 2.0, you can check for a battery firmware update as follows:

open the Settings application;

go to the Battery section;

click on Additional features — Firmware update;

check for the latest battery firmware update and install it if available.

Before updating, make sure that your security application is up to date and that your phone has enough charge to avoid interruptions in the process.

Why this feature is important

Smartphone users are always concerned about the health of their devices’ batteries, and Xiaomi has added another layer of optimization with HyperOS 2.0. With new versions of the battery firmware update, users will be able to extend the life of the battery and the smartphone as a whole.

Not everyone is aware of this feature yet, but it is a very useful addition that can affect battery efficiency.

