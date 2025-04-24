Things from the 2010s that everyone is wearing in 2025 - trends are back

A girl in a retro look. Photo: Freepik

In short, Indie sleaze is the spirit of rebellion of the mid-2000s, when parties were loud, music was loud, and style was a bit casual. Instead of impeccable hairstyles, it was tousled hair. Instead of sophisticated looks, there was a mixture of grunge, hipsterism, and raves. And now it's all coming back into fashion again.

This style is not about perfection, but about freedom, drive and a slight disregard for the rules.

Trendy items in the style of the 2010s that are back in fashion

Golfs

No indie sleaze look can be complete without high golfs. This is the case when the accessory dictates the mood. Put on a pair of knee-highs and you're almost like Alexa Chung, the icon of that style. Golfs can be of any color: black, gray, striped or with lace. They are worn with miniskirts, shorts or just under rough boots. And most importantly, it looks a little daring but very seductive.

Bright knee-highs. Photo from Instagram

Large bags

While everyone was running around with micro-bags, indie sleaze girls already knew that a bag should be designed to hold everything from a bottle of perfume to a bottle of wine (just in case). The bigger the better. And if it's also made of suede, it's even better. The impression is that you have just returned from a vintage market in London.

Large suede bag. Photo from Instagram

Square-rimmed glasses

The easiest way to catch the vibe of that era is to wear square-rimmed sunglasses. They add a bit of mystery and rebellion to the look.

Stylish glasses. Photo from Instagram

Denim shorts

A classic indie sleaze look is denim shorts combined with high knee-highs, torn tights, and a large fur coat. No matter what the weather is like, this look works all year round.

Denim shorts, photo from Instagram

The main thing is that everything should look like you didn't try too hard, although in fact every detail of the look is thought out.

