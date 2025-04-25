The most expensive hair shade for spring 2025 — what you need to know

A girl with luxurious hair. Photo: Freepik

Spring is the time when you want changes and a little magic for yourself. Especially when you look in the mirror and think: "Shouldn't I update my look?". And often it all starts with hair. It seems that by changing just a shade, you can refresh not only your appearance but also your mood. Instead of the usual colors such as crème brûlée or plush chestnut, the new favorite — Ganache Brunette — has appeared on the horizon.

What is special about this hair color?

Ganache Brunette is a cross between deep chocolate and warm almonds. Don't be alarmed, these are not the contrasting transitions that immediately catch your eye. Everything is soft, smooth, and unobtrusive. The main color is rich, dark, and the tips or individual strands are one or two shades lighter. It looks as natural as possible, as if the sun has played with the hair a little.

Ganache Brunette. Photo from Instagram

What masters do to achieve this effect

They use shatush or balayage — techniques that help create a kind of airy stretch of color. No sharp lines, everything is very delicate. First, they lighten a few strands, and then give them the desired shade with the help of toning. As a result, the hair shines as if it had just been dipped in chocolate glaze. This is ideal if you want something new, but without radical changes.

This color is ideal for girls with dark or cold skin color types — autumn, winter. It adds depth to the look. And if you want something lighter, but just as delicate, take a closer look at the almond milk shade. This is when warm notes are harmoniously combined with cool ones, creating a very soft, sophisticated look.

Ganache Brunette is exactly the right option when you want changes, but not radical ones, but ones that emphasize your natural beauty. The hair looks healthy and shiny, regardless of whether it is straight, wavy, or curly. And most importantly, no harsh procedures that harm the hair structure.

