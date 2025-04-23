The cult sandal model from the 90s that everyone will wear in 2025

Sandals. Photo: Freepik

There are items in fashion that don't shout, but whisper quietly: "I am stylish". That's exactly what cage sandals are. They disappear from the radar and then come back again because they have the balance between simplicity and wow effect that you always want. In the spring-summer 2025 season, this model is back at the top, and it's no coincidence.

The sandals everyone wants in 2025

Thin straps that intertwine to form a light cage are the main feature. But don't be afraid of this "cage design" — it makes the leg look elegant, adds lightness and romance to the look. This shoe is so versatile that it goes with literally everything.

Rachel Comey SS25. Photo: Elle

However, the main thing in this story is comfort. Because beauty is beautiful, but who wants to suffer in heels all day? So, when choosing such sandals, be sure to make sure that the heels are comfortable — not too high and stable. It's also important that the straps hold your foot securely, but not too tightly. The best options are those with T-shaped straps or straps that cross in front — they hold well and are stylish.

Fashionable sandals. Photo: Elle

As for the colors, everything is simple. If you want a classic, black or milk will never fail. And if you're feeling festive, choose gold, caramel, or even chocolate. These shades add depth to the image without overwhelming it.

And the main thing is how to wear them. At the office, add them to suits, pencil skirts, or shirt dresses. For a party, it is better to combine sandals with light dresses or overalls. And in everyday life, just with jeans. And it is desirable that the jeans are as simple as possible — without rhinestones, holes, etc. Because cage sandals are the very element that speaks for itself.

