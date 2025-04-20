Sandals that conquered the catwalks in 2025 — An unexpected hit

White sandals. Photo: Freepik

A few seasons ago, wedge sandals were mostly spoken of with irony, as if they were a throwback that was better left behind. But as is often the case in fashion, what was once considered outdated is now back in style. In 2025, the wedge is making a triumphant comeback, not just as a throwback to the 2000s, but as a stylish and comfortable option for every day.

What makes these shoes special for summer

Modern wedge sandals are nothing like the ones once associated with beach parties. Now they are elegant, laconic shoes that can be worn not only for leisure, but also for walking around town or even the office. They have become more understated, more sophisticated, and as a result, they have gained a second wind.

Designers offer styles in genuine leather, suede, with woven details - all of which add depth and naturalness to the image. And the colors - beige, white, caramel, olive - are easy to combine with a basic wardrobe. This type of shoe is a real salvation for those who want to look taller but are not ready to endure the inconveniences of classic stilettos.

Especially popular are sandals with smooth shapes and original accents - transparent soles, graffiti prints, animal prints. They add a touch of fun to your look and go well with your favorite spring and summer pieces: maxi dresses, linen suits, denim shorts or strict shirts.

Interestingly, it was short girls who were the first to appreciate this comeback: wedges visually lengthen the legs, make the figure slimmer, and at the same time do not kill the legs at the end of the day. That's why such models have appeared in both expensive collections and in the mass market-from catwalks to store shelves.

